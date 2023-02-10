Socialization Session: Opportunities and Advantages of Greenhouse Gasses Accreditation Scheme

A socialization session on 'Opportunities and Advantages in Launching Greenhouse Gas in Brunei Darussalam was held on 7 to 8 February 2023. The session was jointly organised by the Ministry of Finance and Economy through the National Standards Centre and bilateral collaboration with European Union Aviation Safety Agency. The session was held at a hotel in the capital.

Officiating the socialization was Awang Allen On, Director of Industry and Business Ecosystem Division as Acting Director National Standards Centre, Ministry of Finance and Economy. The objective of the socialization is to introduce the importance of GHG standard that specifies the principles and requirements for bodies performing validation and verification of environmental information statements that provide series of standard for quantifying and reporting greenhouse gas emissions. More importantly, on the role of accreditation in assessing the competency and reliability of Conformity Assessment Bodies in providing verification and validation services related to greenhouse gases emission.

From monitoring of greenhouse gas emissions to the testing and inspection of energy efficient electric items, to solar, wind, wave and nuclear power generators, it is important to ensure accurate measurements, competent inspection, reliable testing and verifiable claims. Accreditation provides an independent and robust evaluation of bodies that test, measure, inspect, verify and certify products, systems, claims and personnel that are fundamental in supporting government policy and any industry-led initiatives on carbon emission. The session was attended by 40 representatives from different governmental agencies as well as participants from National Aeroplane Operator and Verification Bodies in Brunei and the private sectors.

Source: Radio Television Brunei