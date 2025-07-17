Signing Agreement for a New Submarine Cable System to Boost Brunei’s Digital Connectivity

Bandar seri begawan: To meet Brunei Darussalam’s increasing demand for international bandwidth, driven by the global expansion of digital services and generative AI technologies, the Unified National Networks, UNN has announced the signing of the agreement for a new submarine cable system named the Asia United Gateway East or AUG East.

According to Radio Television Brunei, this endeavour is a collaborative effort with global consortium partners including Singtel, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, ARTERIA Networks, Chunghwa Telecom, DREAMLINE, Globe Telecom, and Telekom Malaysia. AUG East will span 8,900 kilometres across key regions from Singapore to Japan. To ensure the successful execution of this project, the AUG East Consortium has engaged NEC Corporation as the contractor for constructing the cable system which is expected to complete by the end of 2029. By strengthening Brunei’s digital backbone through diversified subsea infrastructure, the AUG cable system safeguards future connectivity and reinforces

the nation’s strategic role in regional digital development.