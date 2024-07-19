Brunei News Gazette

Significant Book Donation Boosts Cultural Studies at Laksamana College of Business

Jul 17, 2024

Bandar Seri Begawan - Laksamana College of Business has significantly enhanced its educational resources by receiving a donation of 162 books from the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Brunei Darussalam.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the books cover Chinese Culture among other subjects, marking a noteworthy collaboration between Brunei and China. Present at the donation ceremony was His Excellency Xiao Jianguo, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China. The college emphasized that this gesture aligns with its mission to equip its diverse student body with superior educational opportunities and learning support.

