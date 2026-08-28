BANGKOK, Aug. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sigenergy continues to expand its smart energy solutions business in Thailand with the official launch of “Unfold the New Era of Energy Intelligence: SigenStor NEO” at Capella Bangkok. The event marked the official introduction of SigenStor NEO, Sigenergy’s latest All-in-One smart energy solution, to the Thai market. The company also announced official product pricing and showcased the system’s capabilities in intelligent energy management to more than 600 attendees.

Sigenergy Launches “SigenStor NEO” in Thailand

Mr. Allen Zhang, Managing Director of Asia Pacific at Sigenergy, delivered the opening remarks and shared the company’s vision for driving the growth of the energy market, highlighting the role of AI-powered technology in enhancing the consumer experience. He said, “Today, I would like to welcome everyone to the launch of SigenStor NEO. We are ready to introduce the energy solution of the future to all of you.”

Mr. Tanakrit Chotipetch, Managing Director of Sigenergy Thailand, said that the launch of SigenStor NEO reflects Sigenergy’s commitment to bringing smart energy technology that is easy to use, convenient to install, and delivers long-term value to Thai consumers and households seeking more efficient energy management.

SigenStor NEO was developed under the concept of “A More Integrated All-in-One Solution,” integrating key components of an energy system—including energy control, generation, storage, and backup power—into a single platform. This integrated design helps reduce system and installation complexity. Its compact and modular architecture also allows battery capacity to be expanded according to the energy requirements of individual households.

The system comes equipped with a Smart Port, Backup Port, and Grid Port, along with a built-in Battery Optimizer. Users can connect to and manage the system through the mySigen App, which leverages AI technology to analyze, plan, and optimize energy consumption.

The All-in-One design reduces the number of separate components required and minimizes overall system complexity, making installation and maintenance more convenient. At the same time, its modular architecture enables the system to be scaled according to the energy consumption patterns of each household.

Mr. Pacharapol Sangwan, Solution Manager, Sigenergy Thailand, said that SigenStor NEO integrates the key components of an energy system into a single platform, helping reduce installation complexity while improving the efficiency of energy generation, storage, and management to create long-term value for users.

The launch of SigenStor NEO in Thailand represents another step forward for Sigenergy in delivering smart residential energy solutions, while providing consumers with greater choice in managing their energy use more efficiently, conveniently, and in ways that meet the demands of modern lifestyles.

SIGENERGY THAILAND

Contact: Ms. Benjaporn Thasanabunjong Tel. (+66) 086-307-3563

Email: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce9d112c-4b78-4e5f-be38-4b222ba7c71c

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