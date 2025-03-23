Sentuhan Kasih Ramadhan Programme Held at Youth Centre



Bandar Seri Begawan: A Sentuhan Kasih Ramadhan Programme was organised by a local beauty therapist from the Tatarias of the Youth Centre, under the Department of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The event took place on the afternoon of 22nd March at the Youth Centre in Bandar Seri Begawan.





According to Radio Television Brunei, Awang Haji Abd Rahman bin Haji Sirat, the Secretary General of the Brunei Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was present at the programme. The event included a Tahlil Ceremony and a presentation of donations to orphans and the underprivileged, followed by the breaking of the fast.

