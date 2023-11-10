Senator Dela Rosa Calls for Vigilance in Schools Following Cut in DepEd’s Confidential Funds

Manila – Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa urged educators to intensify vigilance in schools following Congress's decision to cut the confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) of the Department of Education (DepEd). This call comes in light of concerns over potential insurgent recruitment among students.

According to Philippines News Agency, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte has withdrawn her request for CIF for both the Office of the Vice President and the DepEd, a move praised by dela Rosa for averting Senate debates.

During the Senate plenary debates on the DepEd's proposed 2024 budget, dela Rosa emphasized the importance of protecting students from recruitment by the Communist Party of the Philippines - New People's Army (CPP-NPA), especially in remote areas. He expressed concerns over the revival of insurgent motivations following the removal of the DepEd's CIF, which was intended to counter student recruitment in Senior High Schools.

The Senate previously investigated cases of missing Senior High School students who were found to have been recruited by insurgents. The DepEd had stated that its CIF was crucial in addressing various threats, including sexual abuse, graft, drug involvement, and recruitment into illegal activities such as insurgency and terrorism.

Senator Christopher Lawrence Go commended the Senate for increasing the DepEd's budget by PHP3 billion, acknowledging the Vice President's decision to forego the CIF request. Go emphasized the need to reallocate funds to benefit educational programs and address classroom backlogs.

The House of Representatives reduced the CIF request of PHP150 million from the DepEd's proposed budget. The approved budget for the DepEd under the 2024 National Expenditure Program amounts to PHP718.082 billion, covering various educational institutions and councils.