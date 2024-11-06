Semi-Finals of the National Musabaqah Al-Qur’an Reading for Adults Scheduled in Berakas.



Berakas: The Semi-Finals of the National Musabaqah Al-Qur’an Reading for Adults 1446 Hijrah / 2025 will take place over three consecutive days from 11th to 13th November 2024 at Dewan Muzakarah, International Convention Centre in Berakas. This event is an annual initiative organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the semi-finals will feature 50 participants, comprising 46 Qari and 11 Qariah, who will present their readings. The public can view the live broadcast of the event through the official Ministry of Religious Affairs social media platform, ‘kheu.brunei’.

The announcement of results and the prize presentation will occur on 14th November at Dewan Muzakarah, International Convention Centre in Berakas. This will also be broadcast live via the Radio channel, Nur Islam, Radio Televisyen Brunei.