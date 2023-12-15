Second ‘Peduli Masyarakat’ Programme Supports Orphans and Needy Families

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN - The 'Bina Bakti' Programme successfully hosted the 2nd edition of the 'Peduli Masyarakat' Programme at the Dewan Persidangan, Islamic Da'wah Centre, on the afternoon of December 15th. This event is part of an ongoing effort to support underprivileged members of the community.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman, a Member of the Legislative Council, presented donations at the event. A total of 40 orphans and 70 selected families benefited from the donations, which included school supplies and basic necessities. The initiative aims to alleviate the financial burdens of the recipients and assist in their preparations for the upcoming school year.