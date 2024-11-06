Scam Advisory Issued on Suspicious Calls Targeting BIBD Customers.



Bandar Seri Begawan: Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD) has issued a warning to its customers, advising them not to respond to any requests for confidential information over the phone. This advisory comes in response to reports of a recent phone scam targeting BIBD customers.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the scam involves fraudulent callers who impersonate BIBD representatives and request sensitive account information under the guise of verifying suspicious transactions on the customer’s account or credit card. These callers ask customers to provide account details, ostensibly for verification purposes or other reasons. BIBD has emphasized that such calls are fraudulent and has urged customers not to divulge any confidential information.

BIBD is advising its customers to remain vigilant and take specific precautions to safeguard their information. Customers are reminded to never disclose account details, passwords, or OTPs to anyone over the phone or through any other medium. BIBD advises that any

calls should be verified by contacting the bank directly via official channels. Additionally, customers are encouraged to report any suspicious calls or messages to BIBD immediately, enabling the bank to take further action.