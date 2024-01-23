Sariaya Sets Sights on Cityhood by 2025 Following Economic Growth

LUCENA CITY: Sariaya, a first-class municipality in the province, is on course to achieve city status by 2025, buoyed by a recent surge in economic development and investment. Mayor Marcelo Gayeta, during the 'Gilas Diyaologo' forum with journalists on Tuesday, shared his vision for the town's transformation before his current term concludes.

According to Philippines News Agency, Sariaya has met the prerequisites for cityhood this year, initiating the formal process. He attributed the town's robust economic growth to significant investments from major corporations like San Miguel Corporation (SMC). SMC's heavy investments in Barangay Castañas and the construction of additional food processing plants are projected to create over 3,000 jobs for local residents.

The town's annual revenue has reached PHP 120 million, with a population of 150,000, positioning it well within the parameters set by the Local Government Code for city conversion. The Code stipulates that a town can be upgraded to a city status if it has an annual income of at least PHP 100 million and either a territory of 100 square kilometers or a population of no less than 150,000.

Mayor Gayeta emphasized the town's welcoming approach towards investors, ensuring a smooth and hospitable process for businesses setting up in Sariaya. "We receive all investors with open arms and make all efforts to make their transactions smooth. We even offer them coffee and snacks while their papers are being processed," he stated, highlighting the municipality's commitment to fostering a conducive business environment.