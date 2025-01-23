Safeguarding the Nation’s Sovereignty



Bandar Seri Begawan: His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, in a titah, has emphasized the need for increased involvement of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) in complex operations to enhance their professionalism in maintaining national security and sovereignty.





According to Radio Television Brunei, His Majesty delivered the titah during the Sovereign’s Parade Ceremony of the 23rd Intake of the Officer Cadet School, Defence Academy, RBAF. The event took place on the morning of January 23rd. His Majesty began by expressing gratitude to Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala for the opportunity to attend the ceremony. He also congratulated the Officer Cadets on their impressive parade performance, which demonstrated a high level of discipline, military spirit, and effective teamwork.

