The Department of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications informed on the Standard Operating Procedure, SOP at Brunei International Airport implemented during the Endemic Preliminary Phase from 15th December to 31st December 2021.

Passengers are allowed to be accompanied and sent upon departure by two people only. The public are not allowed to pick up passengers on arrival until a time to be informed later. Passengers and visitors are required to scan the BruHealth QR code before entering the Terminal Building. Only individuals with green and yellow colour codes are allowed to enter. The public who wish to enter the Terminal Building but have not completed vaccination are required to show a negative Antigen Rapid Test, ART screening test result from a recognised ART Centre, for which the test result confirmation period is valid for two days from its being taken.

Passengers who will depart are required to show valid flight documentation. Passengers and visitors are also required to wear a face mask and are advised to practice social distancing and personal hygiene at all times such as frequent hand washing or using ‘hand sanitizer’. A body temperature check is mandatory before entering the Terminal Building and those who are unwell are advised not to visit the Brunei International Airport Terminal. Restaurants, cafes and shops in the Terminal Building are limited to 75 percent capacity, according to the area of their respective premises and the public is required to scan the BruHealth QR code each time they enter the premises.

Source: Radio Television Brunei