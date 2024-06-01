Rublev Out, Sinner Advances at 2024 French Open

PARIS — The 2024 French Open saw significant action on Friday as world no. 6 Andrey Rublev was ousted in the third round, while world no. 2 Jannik Sinner smoothly made his way into the fourth round. Italian player Matteo Arnaldi delivered a stunning performance to eliminate Rublev, securing his victory with scores of 7-6(8-6), 6-2, 6-4 at Roland Garros.

According to Philippines News Agency, the match against Rublev was a career highlight. "It's incredible. I think I played the best tennis for sure of my life, I'd say, because to do it for three sets -- it's easy to do in two sets in a normal tournament, but in a slam playing three sets this level, I think I wasn't even expecting," he remarked after defeating his Russian opponent. Arnaldi capitalized on Rublev's off day, using a tactical approach that effectively pressured the higher-ranked player.

Rublev's performance was marred by frustration; he lost his temper during the second set following a dispute with the umpire over a line call. His anger manifested physically as he smashed his racket to the ground and kicked his seat, and later in the third set, he was seen hitting his own knee with the butt of his racket.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner continued his strong performance at the tournament, overcoming Russian Pavel Kotol with consistent set scores of 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Sinner's next challenge in the fourth round will be against the winner of the match between Corentin Moutet and Sebastian Ofner.

Arnaldi is set to face either Zhizhen Zhang or Stefanos Tsitsipas in his upcoming match, following his significant upset against Rublev.