Royal Brunei Armed Forces Successfully Complete ‘Operasi Badai Taduh’ Mission in Philippines.



Bandar Seri Begawan: The ‘Operasi Badai Taduh’ Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission in the Republic of the Philippines, organized in response to Tropical Storm Kristine, also known as Trami, has been successfully completed by the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) contingent. The team safely returned home on 5th November 2024.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the return of the contingent was met with a warm welcome from Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Halbi bin Haji Mohammad Yussof, who is the Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Defence. The RBAF had deployed two teams for this critical mission, comprising a total of 37 personnel. These teams were transported using three Royal Brunei Air Force aircraft.

In addition to the Minister’s presence, Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Muhammad Haszaimi bin Bol Hassan, Commander of the RBAF, was also there to greet the returning personnel. The mission was part of Bru

nei’s ongoing commitment to providing humanitarian assistance and relief efforts to neighboring countries affected by natural disasters.