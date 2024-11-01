Royal Brunei Airlines Unveils New In-Flight Services.



Jerudong: Royal Brunei Airlines (RB) has introduced two innovative services, RB SkyShop and RB SkySavour, aimed at enhancing passenger experience and providing added value to their guests. The launch event was held at a hotel in Jerudong on November 1, 2024.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Muhammad Juanda bin Haji Abdul Rashid, Minister of Development and Chairman of Royal Brunei Airlines. RB SkySavour is a pre-select meal service that offers Business Class guests the convenience of choosing their meals in advance, while RB SkyShop is a duty-free shopping service designed to elevate the in-flight experience.