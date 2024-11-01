General

Royal Brunei Airlines Unveils New In-Flight Services.

1 day ago


Jerudong: Royal Brunei Airlines (RB) has introduced two innovative services, RB SkyShop and RB SkySavour, aimed at enhancing passenger experience and providing added value to their guests. The launch event was held at a hotel in Jerudong on November 1, 2024.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Muhammad Juanda bin Haji Abdul Rashid, Minister of Development and Chairman of Royal Brunei Airlines. RB SkySavour is a pre-select meal service that offers Business Class guests the convenience of choosing their meals in advance, while RB SkyShop is a duty-free shopping service designed to elevate the in-flight experience.

1 day ago

Related Articles

Majlis Menyantuni Anak Yatim Held at Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque.

1 day ago

‘Siuknya Sedekah’ 6.0 Project Fosters Culture of Almsgiving in Tutong Town.

1 day ago

Brunei Darussalam Flag Handover Ceremony for UN Peacekeeping Mission.

1 day ago

CPI for September 2024 Records a 0.4% Decrease.

1 day ago
Back to top button