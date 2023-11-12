Romblon Town Reinforces Pork Quarantine Measures with Police Support

Odiongan, Romblon - In response to the threat of African swine fever (ASF), police officers have joined forces with the Municipal Agriculture Office (MAO) in Odiongan, Romblon, to enforce quarantine measures against the entry of pigs and pork products. The collaboration was reinstated in early October, following the temporary reassignment of police for election duties.

According to Philippines News Agency, An interview on Sunday with municipal agriculturist Rexfort Famisaran revealed that enforcing quarantine measures at checkpoints had been challenging without law enforcement support. Famisaran noted that the presence of police officers significantly improves compliance among motorists transporting live hogs and pork products. Following the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, the Philippine National Police in Odiongan has been requested to station at least one officer at each checkpoint, augmenting the MAO's efforts to prevent ASF-infected animals and products from entering the town.

In addition to police support, Philippine Coast Guard personnel are also assisting in enforcing quarantine measures at Odiongan's port. Famisaran emphasized that the ban applies to both live hogs and processed pork products like ham, longganisa (native sausage), and hotdogs. He clarified that pork from ASF-free piggeries within Odiongan remains safe for consumption and export. The town's estimated 4,000 hog population is primarily in commercial piggeries, with a few in backyard piggeries where ASF was initially detected. An exclusion zone with a 500-meter radius still surrounds the initially affected backyard piggery.