Rising Incidence of End Stage Kidney Disease in Brunei Darussalam

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN - The prevalence of End Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) in Brunei Darussalam has reached alarming levels, with diabetes and high blood pressure identified as the primary causes. In 2022, the total number of kidney disease patients in the country stood at 913, including 211 new cases.

According to Radio Television Brunei, This rising trend is causing concern among healthcare professionals, as the number of patients requiring kidney dialysis continues to increase annually. In response, the Ministry of Health is urging the public to adopt healthier lifestyles and balanced diets to mitigate the risk of kidney disease. The ministry emphasizes the importance of personal and familial health responsibility as key to combating this growing health issue.

