Results of Closed Tender for Vehicle Registration Number

Bandar Seri Begawan: The results of the Closed Tender for Vehicle Registration Numbers, VRN for Three and Four Digit BBJ Series through 1-Week-Bid will be announce through ‘www.nomborku.gov.bn’.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the results will be announce on the 31st of January. All participants in the Closed Tender will received the results via e-mail to the address registered with the Department.

For any inquiries, contact the Land Transport Department during office hours at 718 1641 or e-mail: ‘[email protected]’.

