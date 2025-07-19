‘Rehlah Santai’ Programme Explores Islamic Heritage in Tutong

Tutong: 30 participants, including new converts, non-Muslims, and officers and staff from the Tutong District Da’wah Unit Office, participated in the ‘Rehlah Santai’ Programme as part of the 1447 Ilal Hijrah Celebration. This programme is designed as a scientific visit to various historical and Islamic sites within the country, aiming to provide participants with a deeper understanding of Islamic heritage, the history of Islamic development, and the core principles of its teachings.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the participants embarked on their journey by visiting the Balai Khazanah Islam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on the morning of July 19th. During this visit, they had the chance to delve into the history and relics of Islam, exploring artefacts, manuscripts, and interactive digital exhibitions that showcase the richness and development of Islam in the region.

In the afternoon, the group proceeded to visit the Sultan Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Mosque. This programme represents a significant initiative aimed at promoting the greatness of Islamic culture and providing positive exposure to the teachings of Islam, particularly for non-Muslims within the country.