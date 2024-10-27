Registration to Obtain Results of Arabic School Candidates Selection Examination



Registration to obtain the results of the Arabic School Candidates Selection, PCKSA Exam 2024 through the short message service, SMS will be open, starting 28 October 2024.

The Examination Division, Islamic Studies Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs informed that candidates, parents or guardians who wish to obtain the PCKSA results are required to register first through SMS. Registration is free and customers can start registering at 10 in the morning, 28th October 2024.

Registration can be made by typing;

KHEU (space) REG (space) Exam Centre Number (space) Candidate Index Number

And send to 888 5555 for DST subscriber, 38666 for Progresif Sendirian Berhad and 39966 for Imagine Sendirian Berhad.

Source: Radio Television Brunei