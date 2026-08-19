Cycling Enthusiasts Are Invited to Experience Spectacular New “Five Tunnels, Three Bridges” Route

UCI International Road Race Returns: 100 of the World’s Elite Cyclists

Set to Battle for Championship Glory on a 100 km Racecourse

HONG KONG, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) will stage Hong Kong’s largest cycling event of the year – the Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon – on 11 October (Sunday). This year’s event continues to promote the spirit of sports for charity and features a host of exciting new elements, including a 56 km non-competitive ride on a “Five Tunnels, Three Bridges” route that will take participants along the newly opened Central Kowloon Bypass for the first time. The popular 32 km ride will continue to use the popular “Two Tunnels, Two Bridges” route. More than 6,500 places are available for the two non-competitive rides. Public registration opens from 20 August. The Cyclothon will also feature the highly anticipated return of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Class 1.1 Road Race, with a new 100 km racecourse, drawing elite teams from around the world for a thrilling competition in Hong Kong.

HKTB Chairman Dr Peter Lam said, “Starting in mid-September, HKTB will roll out a series of mega events, with the Hong Kong Cyclothon standing out as one of the most energetic and dynamic international sporting spectacles on our calendar. This year’s event promises a richer experience than ever. In addition to welcoming the return of the world-class UCI road race, which will feature 100 cyclists from 17 elite teams representing 11 countries and regions, we are introducing the new 56 km ‘Five Tunnels, Three Bridges’ route for the first time. We will also introduce the World University Trophy, bringing together student cyclists from Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland and overseas universities ranked among the world’s top 100 universities. In addition, a wonderful Cyclothon Carnival will be held to engage the public. Through the Hong Kong Cyclothon, we aim to offer both locals and visitors a truly ‘Only in Hong Kong’ cycling experience, taking them across the city’s iconic bridges and landmarks while showcasing the unique scenery, where a bustling metropolis meets a stunning harbour. We warmly invite everyone to be part of this annual sporting extravaganza.”

Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) Executive Director Mr Adam Kwok said, “Sun Hung Kai Properties is delighted to be the title and charity sponsor of the Hong Kong Cyclothon for the eighth time. This year marks the highly anticipated return of the UCI 1.1 Road Race, which, along with other rides, will have its starting line moved to West Kowloon. This will allow world-class riders and cycling enthusiasts to experience the unique charm of West Kowloon. Set against the backdrop of the West Kowloon Cultural District, the event offers participants up-close views of landmarks such as IGC and ICC while showcasing the appeal of this international business and cultural hub.”

“Ahead of the Cyclothon, GO PARK Sai Sha will host interactive warm-up events with the world-class UCI riders. SHKP is also mobilizing its network to support this major sporting event, bringing joy to the community and encouraging sports for all. In support of Sports for Charity, all funds raised, together with top-up donations from SHKP, will be donated to charity organisations including The Community Chest to support those in need.”

56 km Ride Features New “Five Tunnels, Three Bridges” Challenge

First-Ever Dash Through the Central Kowloon Bypass

The popular non-competitive ride of the Hong Kong Cyclothon has been upgraded this year. The previous 50 km route will be extended to 56 km and will span six districts: Yau Tsim Mong, Sham Shui Po, Kwai Tsing, Tsuen Wan, Sha Tin and Kowloon City. The enhanced route will test participants’ fitness and endurance while providing an ideal opportunity to explore Hong Kong’s diverse urban landscapes, showcasing the unique blend of old and new districts. The new “Five Tunnels, Three Bridges” route will take riders along roads rarely opened to cyclists, including the Cheung Tsing Tunnel, Nam Wan Tunnel, Eagle’s Nest Tunnel, Sha Tin Heights Tunnel, Tsing Ma Bridge, Ting Kau Bridge and Stonecutters Bridge. Riders will also be able to cycle along the Central Kowloon Bypass connecting Yau Ma Tei and Kai Tak, which will be opened to a cycling event for the first time.

The 32 km ride will maintain its “Two Tunnels, Two Bridges” route, incorporating Cheung Tsing Tunnel, Nam Wan Tunnel, Stonecutters Bridge and Ting Kau Bridge, offering cyclists spectacular urban and natural scenery on a truly unforgettable journey.

The starting and finishing lines will be relocated to Museum Drive in the West Kowloon Cultural District. A dedicated viewing zone will be introduced, allowing more locals and visitors to cheer cyclists on from close quarters, witness the thrilling showdowns as riders make their final dash to the finishing line and enjoy the electrifying atmosphere.

Hong Kong Cyclothon 56km Ride

Spanning six districts – Yau Tsim Mong, Sham Shui Po, Kwai Tsing, Tsuen Wan, Sha Tin and Kowloon City – the 56 km ride offers a thrilling test of fitness and endurance. Cyclists in the 32 km ride will enjoy spectacular views of Hong Kong’s urban cityscape and its natural scenery.

UCI Road Race Returns with Elite International Cyclist Teams Competing in a 100 km Challenge

17 elite teams from 11 countries and regions will compete in the return of the Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon UCI Class 1.1 Road Race. The international field includes six UCI WorldTeams, such as the XDS Astana Team from Kazakhstan, Alpecin-Premier Tech and Soudal Quick-Step from Belgium, and Team Jayco AlUla from Australia. The race will also feature six UCI ProTeams and four UCI Continental Teams.

Together with the Hong Kong, China Cycling Team competing on home soil, around 100 world-class cyclists will battle for honours and the coveted champion’s jersey. The participation of such a strong international line-up will establish the UCI 1.1 race as one of the most competitive road cycling events in Asia. Locals and visitors can visit the viewing zone on Museum Drive in West Kowloon Cultural District to watch elite international cyclists compete at the highest level. A giant screen will broadcast the races live, allowing spectators to keep up with the spellbinding race action throughout the day.

To mark the return of this world-class race, the professional race route has been upgraded to deliver a more exciting spectator experience. Unlike previous editions that featured a circuit race in Tsim Sha Tsui East, this year’s route will see nearly 100 elite cyclists race across multiple districts, setting off from Museum Drive and traversing sections including the Nam Wan Tunnel, Stonecutters Bridge and the Central Kowloon Bypass. Covering Yau Tsim Mong, Sham Shui Po, Kwai Tsing and Kowloon City, the varied and challenging course will set the stage for high-speed competition among the world’s top riders. The new undulating 100 km route links iconic landmarks, including the Hong Kong Palace Museum and the International Commerce Centre (ICC). Its diverse terrain will challenge riders’ speed, endurance and tactical prowess, enhancing the sporting spectacle while showcasing Hong Kong’s distinctive cityscape to the world.

UCI Class 1.1 Road Race

The UCI Class 1.1 Road Race returns to Hong Kong.

New World University Trophy Brings Together Cyclists from the World’s Top 100 Universities

A new non-competitive World University Trophy will be introduced within the 56 km ride this year, bringing together university cyclists from Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland and overseas institutions ranked among the world’s top 100 universities to strive together. Renowned universities from around the world, including Peking University and Tsinghua University, as well as leading institutions from London, Paris, Toronto and Kuala Lumpur, will field cycling teams to compete alongside elite cyclists from local universities, promoting cultural exchange through this major sporting event.

Cyclothon Carnival to Deliver a Mega Sporting Event Experience for All

Beyond the thrill of the races, the vibrant atmosphere of the Hong Kong Cyclothon will extend from the racecourse to the Great Lawn of Art Park in the West Kowloon Cultural District. HKTB will stage a dedicated cycling-themed carnival featuring a diverse programme of sports, entertainment, family-friendly activities and culinary delights, allowing locals and visitors to fully immerse themselves in the excitement of this cycling extravaganza. Running from morning until evening, the carnival will feature stage performances that blend music and sports. A wide range of attractions will be available on site, including gourmet offerings, sports gear markets, emerging sports experiences, game and handicraft activity zones, and photo spots. The carnival promises a rich and enjoyable experience for locals and visitors of all ages and interests.

This year’s Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon continues to encourage participants to embrace the spirit of Sports for Charity by making charitable donations of HK$100 to HK$500 when registering for the event. All public donations, including part of the registration fees from the team categories of the 56 km Ride and 32 km Ride, as well as the full registration fees collected from the CEO Charity and Celebrity Ride and the Covation Family Fun Ride, will be donated in full to The Community Chest of Hong Kong. Sun Hung Kai Properties will also make an additional donation through other charitable organisations to support underprivileged communities and people in need.

As the venue partner of this year’s Hong Kong Cyclothon, the West Kowloon Cultural District (WestK) will join hands with the HKTB to offer locals and visitors a range of special promotions. HKTB will provide a complimentary standard admission ticket to the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) for visitors from Chinese Mainland and overseas who register during the designated enrolment period. To enrich the Hong Kong Cyclothon experience, the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority (WKCDA) will also launch special Hong Kong Cyclothon packages for both M+ and the HKPM. Each package includes one museum admission ticket and one complimentary one-way WestK Ferry ticket, encouraging visitors to enjoy the stunning views of Victoria Harbour and explore the museums’ exhibitions. In support of the event, a number of restaurants and cafés in WestK Art Park will progressively begin operating from 8:00 am onwards, while more than 25 dining outlets across the District will offer exclusive discounts and special promotions for Cyclothon participants. Tokyobike HK, a cycling brand based in WestK will also introduce a special bicycle rental promotion with discounts of up to 20% on the day.

Public Registration Opens on 20 August

Cycling enthusiasts from around the world can register from 10:00 am on 20 August (Hong Kong Time) through the event website (https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/events/cyclothon.html). To ensure participant safety, all riders are required to attend and pass an official cycling skills assessment arranged by the organiser, unless they completed a Hong Kong Cyclothon in 2022, 2023 or 2024, or hold qualifications recognised by the Cycling Association of Hong Kong, China.

For more information about the 2026 Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon, please visit: https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/events/cyclothon.html

Members of the media can download the route maps & relevant images from the following link:

https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?categoryId=2612&categoryTypeId=2

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mr Chokie Cheng Tel: 2807 6342 Email: [email protected] Ms Elisa Luk Tel: 2807 6236 Email: [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfc0267a-64f9-4c7e-ba83-bfb6fb9cdfcb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a22dadfc-f1f4-4726-bea0-5885a3e6d6ac

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