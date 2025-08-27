Registration Opens for Brunei Trade Certificate Examination

Bandar seri begawan: The Ministry of Education, through the Examination Department, has announced the commencement of registration for the Brunei Trade Certificate, SPB Examination scheduled for October 2025. Registration is now available for candidates registered in the Advanced Education Division, Training, CET Division, as well as private candidates.

According to Radio Television Brunei, candidates can obtain registration forms and further information at the Examination Department Counter located at the One Stop Service Centre, Ministry of Education, during working hours. The collection period for forms starts on the 27th of August 2025 and will continue until the 25th of September 2025. It is important to note that only completed registration forms will be accepted by the Examination Department.

Forms can be submitted during specified working hours, which are from 8 to 11 in the morning and 1:30 to 2:30 in the afternoon from Monday to Thursday. On Saturdays, the form collection window is from 8 to 10 in

the morning only.