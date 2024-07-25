Red Tide Outbreak Expands to Biliran Island, Continues to Affect Samar Province

Biliran Island, Philippines - Red tide presence has expanded to Biliran Island, impacting coastal waters along with seven bays in Samar province, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) announced. The latest seawater samples indicate that the toxic algae have now affected multiple regions within these areas.

According to Philippines News Agency, the contamination includes regions around Villareal Bay, Daram Island, and Zumarraga Island, with notable red discoloration visible in parts of the Samar Sea.

In Samar province, red tide toxins have been detected in several bays including Maqueda, Cambatutay, Irongirong, and the coastal waters around Calbayog City. These areas have shown varying degrees of toxin presence, with ongoing monitoring by local authorities. On a positive note, the waters of Guiuan and Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar were cleared of red tide infestations as of July 23, reflecting some improvement in local conditions.

BFAR's regional office attributes the rise in red tide events to unusual weather patterns, including the effects of El Niño and heavy rainfall, which may contribute to the upwelling of nutrient-rich sediments. These conditions favor the growth and spread of Pyrodinium bahamense, a microorganism responsible for causing paralytic shellfish poisoning. The ongoing climatic variations are believed to intensify these occurrences, leading to broader dispersal of the toxic blooms.

As a precaution, BFAR continues to advise the public against harvesting, selling, or consuming shellfish from the affected areas to prevent health risks associated with shellfish poisoning. Continuous updates and advisories are being issued to keep the local communities informed and safe.