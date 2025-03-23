Ramadhan Talk Highlights Family Bonding Opportunities



Bandar Seri Begawan: One of the commendable things that should be taken advantage of during the month of Ramadhan is to gather and strengthen ties with family members. This is because the month of Ramadhan is an opportunity for a family to instil moral, spiritual, and social values in their daily lives. The matter was included in a Ramadhan Talk titled “Ramadhan: Bonding with Family”. The talk conducted by the Brunei Darussalam Women’s Graduate Association took place on 23rd March morning, at the Ash-Shaliheen Mosque, Prime Minister’s Office Complex.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the talk was delivered by Dayang Norhayati binti Haji Abd Rahman, a Religious Development Officer at the Islamic Da’wah Centre. She also touched on the importance of family education during the month of Ramadhan in shaping children’s characters in the future and further strengthening family relations.

