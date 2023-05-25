RAJANT DEBUTS SPARROW BREADCRUMB® FOR HEAVY-DUTY MACHINERY AND LIGHT-DUTY VEHICLE APPLICATIONS AT CENTRAL ASIA’S AMM CONGRESS

Sparrow Ideal for Non-Autonomous Tele-Remote Construction and Mining Applications

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, will debut its new Sparrow BreadCrumb® during Central Asia’s Astana Mining & Metallurgy (AMM) Congress in Astana, Kazakhstan, on June 1st – 2nd. The Sparrow is Rajant’s latest portable wireless radio within its portfolio of industrial Kinetic Mesh nodes. This IP67 radio, intended for use in heavy-duty machinery and light-duty vehicle applications, has dual 2X2 MIMO transceivers and four antennas with multiple mounting options. The Sparrow interfaces include wired Ethernet and built-in Wi-Fi access points to enable data, voice, and low-bandwidth video applications.

According to Marcin Kusztal, Rajant Sales Director CEE, CA, Turkey, and Mongolia, “Mid-Asia is a market with tremendous growth potential. Our Sparrow BreadCrumb perfectly bridges the gap between legacy Wi-Fi networks and the extremely expensive (and not always proven) LTE technology. The Sparrow will ideally suit the needs of the mining market of Kazakhstan as well as other countries in Central Asia and Eastern Europe. I look forward to the first customer feedback during the AMM Congress.”

Askommet’s Chief Technology Officer, Emil Ganbarov, adds, “The new Sparrow is an excellent tool not only for mining but also for other areas of life and industries. The wireless Sparrow BreadCrumb’s compact, rugged design and wide operating temperature range will enable us to meet the expectations of the public safety, energy, and utility markets.”

Like all other Rajant BreadCrumbs, the Sparrow solves Wi-Fi problems by providing sitewide Wi-Fi coverage, enabling machine-to-machine communications to see around obstructions, and providing sitewide ubiquitous Wi-Fi coverage to connect to Wi-Fi IoT devices, including VoIP handsets. The Sparrow is purpose-built for heavy-duty machinery in mining, heavy construction, airports, oil & gas, utilities, solar, wind, smart cities, and public safety, as well as non-tele remote and non-autonomous applications for construction and mid-tier mines and quarries. The Sparrow can be deployed as a mobile or infrastructure wireless node. Orders for the Sparrow are being taken now.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 80 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

