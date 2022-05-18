100 BreadCrumbs deployed for CCTV, Access Control, Fleet Management and Autonomous Haulage

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, and Acubis Technologies, a Kinetic Mesh Premier Partner (KMPP) in Australia, have delivered the first FE1 series BreadCrumbs® – Rajant Peregrine and Hawk – to a government-owned utilities provider in southwest Queensland. The customer, Stanwell, was battling the ever-evolving data and application requirements of its operational technology (OT) network, which supports CCTV, access control, in-vehicle fleet management, and autonomous haulage and needed the additional throughput that Peregrine and Hawk provide.

“Stanwell owns Tarong power stations, one of Queensland’s largest electricity-generating sites, and the stations receive coal from the Stanwell-owned Meandu Mine via a conveyor. Dependency on sustained operations and critical infrastructure security are paramount,” shares Chris Acton, Acubis General Manager. “Industrial conditions are harsh and towering ridges surround the mine. Running multiple applications, video streams, real-time data transfer, and edge devices required Rajant for unfailing networking with high throughput and low latency. The Peregrine and Hawk are robust and secure. Moreover, these BreadCrumb radio nodes can grow with the capacity needs for future applications and deliver cost-saving efficiencies to Stanwell’s thermal power production.”

According to Stanwell’s Manager of Business Improvement and Technology Julio Romani, “The Meandu Technology Roadmap highlighted that a prerequisite for Meandu to accelerate and realize the value provided by technology advances was the establishment of suitable networks and communications platforms. The Rajant Peregrine & Hawk are an integral OT infrastructure component. These BreadCrumb nodes maximize the use of the fleet management system, enable telemetry and high precision GPS technologies, and provide connectivity for CCTV, environmental, and control systems that operate across our Rajant wireless network.”

