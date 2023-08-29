Rains seen over parts of PH due to Goring-enhanced ‘habagat’

Typhoon Goring has maintained its strength while approaching the Luzon Strait and will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat), bringing rains over some parts of the country. In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Goring, packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 190 kph, was last tracked 220 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 has been hoisted over the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands while Signal No. 2 over Batanes, the rest of Babuyan Islands and the extreme northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga). The northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan (Camalaniugan, Pamplona, Santa Teresita, Baggao, Buguey, Claveria, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Allacapan, Lal-Lo, Lasam, Peñablanca, Iguig, Amulung, Gattaran, Alcala, Santo Niño), the eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, San Pablo, Cabagan, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan), the northern portion of Apayao (Flora, Calanasan, Luna, Pudtol, Santa Marcela) and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Vintar, Pasuquin, Burgos, Dumalneg, Adams, Pagudpud, Bangui) were placed under Signal No. 1. "Local winds may be slightly stronger/enhanced in coastal and upland/mountainous areas," the weather bureau said. Habagat will continue to bring gusty conditions over the following areas not under any wind signal, especially in coastal and upland/mountainous areas: the Visayas, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Camiguin, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Dinagat Islands and most of Zamboanga Peninsula. PAGASA added that the enhanced habagat will cause occasional or monsoon rains over the western portions of Central and Southern Luzon, and the Visayas over the next three days. Rough to very rough seas may be experienced over the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon, the eastern and western seaboards of Central Luzon, the seaboards of Southern Luzon, seaboards of Visayas and the northern seaboard of Mindanao. Goring is forecast to exit PAR either Wednesday or Thursday. It may also pass very close or make landfall in the vicinity of Batanes on Wednesday. On the same day, Tropical Storm Haikui is expected to enter PAR and will be given the local name Hanna. This tropical cyclone is unlikely to directly affect the country, but will enhance the southwest monsoon, causing occasional or monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon and the Visayas throughout this week, PAGASA said

Source: Philippines News Agency