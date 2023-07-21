Quiapo Church warns devotees vs. fake accounts

The Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, popularly known as Quiapo Church, on Thursday warned the faithful, especially the devotees, against a social media page using its name. In a Facebook post, the Basilica clarified that it does not operate or own a 'religious store.' 'A reminder to devotees that the Quiapo Church does not have a 'Religious Store' or any religious items for sale or offered,' it said. It also reminded the public not to believe everything that is posted on social media. 'Be careful and critical about the spreading 'Fake Accounts' that use the leadership and the church of Quiapo,' the Basilica said. The statement was issued in response to a social media post bearing the name 'Black Nazarene Supporter.' The page is selling "Blessed Black Nazarene medallions," which it claims have been blessed by the church.

Source: Philippines News Agency