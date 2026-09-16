The IDC MarketScape cites Quantexa’s strengths as: decision-ready data foundation, traceability and explainability, agentic assistants and workflows

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quantexa, a global data, analytics, and AI software company pioneering Decision Intelligence, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Decision Intelligence Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment, marking the second time the company has been recognized as a Leader in this category. The IDC MarketScape evaluates technology vendors offering decision intelligence platforms, assessing both current capabilities and the strength of each vendor’s strategy for the market over the next three to five years.

Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform is built around dynamic entity resolution and knowledge graph technology that unifies fragmented structured and unstructured data into what the company calls Real-World Context, a single, contextual view of customers, counterparties, suppliers and other entities. For customers, this creates a single context layer that can be applied across different lines of business, from KYC and fraud detection to customer intelligence, rather than rebuilding a fragmented view of the same data for each use case. That context layer underpins a broader decisioning layer combining rules engines, machine learning, graph analytics, workflows and agentic AI, designed to automate routine decisions and augment human decision-makers with explainable, context-rich recommendations.

The company’s AI strategy pairs large language models with this context layer, reflecting Quantexa’s view that context and entity resolution are prerequisites for trustworthy AI in regulated environments. Its agentic offerings are built to be platform-agnostic: an MCP-based gateway lets clients expose this contextual data to any AI application or agent running across their enterprise, alongside a co-pilot embedded directly in decision workflows and verticalized agents planned for functions such as KYC.

Key Strengths According to the IDC MarketScape:

Decision-ready data foundation: Quantexa connects internal and external, structured and unstructured data into a single graph-based view, which the company positions as “Real-World Context” that supports both analytical exploration and human/AI decisioning across use cases.

Quantexa connects internal and external, structured and unstructured data into a single graph-based view, which the company positions as “Real-World Context” that supports both analytical exploration and human/AI decisioning across use cases. Traceability and explainability: The platform emphasizes transparency in how data is matched and connected, an important consideration for organizations that must justify or audit automated and augmented decisions to regulators or the public.

The platform emphasizes transparency in how data is matched and connected, an important consideration for organizations that must justify or audit automated and augmented decisions to regulators or the public. Agentic assistants and workflows: Quantexa automates and augments analyst workflows using embedded copilots and task-specific agents grounded in contextual data. Examples include data-quality and KYC-oriented assistants that help analysts diagnose root causes of poor entity quality and financial crime agents that accelerate investigative workflows that would otherwise require substantial manual effort.

Quantexa’s customer base is concentrated in banking, insurance, and the public sector, with a growing presence in healthcare and other corporate sectors. The company points to financial crime investigation, KYC, claims fraud, underwriting, tax fraud detection, and customer intelligence as use cases where its entity resolution and knowledge graph technology are best suited to support decisions in regulated or high-stakes environments.

“Decision intelligence platforms focus on a closed loop of automation, monitoring, and continuous refinement of decisions, with generative and agentic AI now accelerating how that loop operates,” said Megha Kumar, research vice president within IDC’s Worldwide AI, Automation, Data and Analytics organization. “Quantexa’s recognition as a Leader reflects a data foundation and approach to explainability that supports both human-reviewed and agentic decisioning, which matters for organizations operating in regulated, high-stakes environments.”

“We believe being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape validates the approach we’ve taken since founding Quantexa: that real world context, not just data volume, is what makes decisions trustworthy,” said Dan Higgins, Chief Product Officer at Quantexa. “As AI takes on a greater role in decision-making, organizations need a context layer that connects and enriches their data, so the recommendations they act on are accurate, explainable and grounded in a complete view of the business. To me, this recognition reflects the work we’ve put into building that foundation, and the direction we’re taking it with agentic AI.”

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology purchasers with an assessment of the criteria relevant to their organization and an evaluation of the vendors judged against those criteria.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global data, analytics, and AI software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to help organizations make confident decisions with contextual data. Using the latest advancements in AI, our Decision Intelligence Platform transforms siloed data into connected, contextual insights to empower the shift from a data-driven to a decision-centric organization. Our customers use Quantexa technology to protect, optimize, and grow by solving complex challenges across the entire organization through modern data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial and economic crime, risk, fraud, and security. The company has been named as a Decision Intelligence category and innovation leader by all of the major industry analyst firms. Founded in 2016, Quantexa has over 850 employees and tens of thousands of users globally, working with billions of data points across the world. For more information, visit www.quantexa.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Inquiries

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