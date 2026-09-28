Qatar Financial Centre

DOHA, Qatar and NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen commercial and investment engagement between Qatar and the United States and to support U.S. companies looking to establish or expand in Qatar and the wider region.

Through the partnership, both organisations will focus on areas of shared strategic interest, including wealth and asset management, fintech, digital assets and enterprise technology.

The MoU was signed during a private executive roundtable co-hosted by QFC and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in New York, during a significant week of international engagement around the Qatar Economic Forum and the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week. As the first activation of the MoU, the roundtable brought together senior U.S. business leaders to exchange perspectives on regional growth, cross-border expansion and the evolving regulatory, economic and technological considerations shaping business decisions.

Mr. Mansoor Al Khater, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, commented on how the agreement builds on longstanding economic and commercial ties between Qatar and the United States: “This partnership is about translating the strong U.S.–Qatar relationship into greater opportunities for businesses in both markets. It will create more channels for engagement, helping us better understand the priorities of U.S. companies and connect them more strategically with opportunities in Qatar.

“With more than 350 U.S. companies already part of the QFC platform, we have a strong foundation to build on. Our aim is to support U.S companies looking to expand in the region by providing the regulatory certainty, connectivity and business environment they need to grow with confidence.”

Mr. Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President of International Member Relations and Middle East, Central Asia & Türkiye, commented on the significance of the partnership: “The U.S Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Qatar Business Program is proud to formalize this partnership with the Qatar Financial Centre Authority. This Memorandum of Understanding reflects our shared commitment to expanding trade, investment, and commercial engagement between the United States and Qatar—creating tangible new opportunities for businesses in both markets. Together, we look forward to working closely with QFC on joint programs, business dialogues, and initiatives that strengthen one of the most dynamic bilateral economic relationships in the region.”

About Qatar Financial Centre (QFC)

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits. The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.

For more information about the permitted activities and the benefits of setting up in the QFC, please visit www.qfc.qa

@QFCAuthority | #QFCMeansBusiness

About the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business organization representing companies of all sizes across every sector of the economy. Our members range from the small businesses and local chambers of commerce that line the Main Streets of America to leading industry associations and large corporations. For more than 114 years, we have advocated for pro-business policies that help businesses create jobs and grow our economy.

Media Contact

QFC Corporate Communications

Rasha Kamaleddine | +974 55049647 | [email protected]

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