Quezon City-Wilcon Depot qualified for the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters after ruling the Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas 3x3 Quest at Ayala Malls Solenad Activity Center here on Saturday night. QC-Wilcon beat Pasig-Banh Mi Kitchen in the finals, 19-15, and won PHP100,000. Spanish import Jose Blazquez and locals TH Tumalip and Yutien Andrada took flight for Quezon City-Wilcon, making up for the lackluster performance of Keith Datu. Blazquez scored nine points, Tumalip added six and Andrada added four. Hamadou Laminou led Pasig-Banh Mi with five points, Louie Vigil made four, and Jean-Rony Cadot and Chris Dechavez each put up three. Manila Chooks bested Makati, 21-15, for third place. Meanwhile, China's Wuxi beat Pasig-TNT, 21-17, at the Quebec Challenger in Canada early Sunday, denying a second Philippine slot in the Cebu Masters slated Sept. 23 and 24. Latvia's Riga and Wuxi both finished with 41 points each and made the last eight, knocking Pasig-TNT (38) out of contention.

Source: Philippines News Agency