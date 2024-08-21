Pursuit ops up vs. NPA remnants in Butuan City

BUTUAN CITY: Government troops belonging to the 29th Infantry Battalion (29IB) of the 901st Infantry Brigade (901Bde) are pursuing remnants of the communist New People's Army (NPA) after an encounter in the hinterlands of Barangay Salvacion, Butuan City on Monday. In a statement on Wednesday, 901Bde commander, Brig. Gen. Arsenio Sadural, said the encounter took place as soldiers searched the area after learning from civilians about the presence of the rebels. He said the NPA insurgents belonged to the regional headquarters of the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee headed by Myrna Sularte, alias Maria Malaya. 'The 29IB troops engaged the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) twice - first, at around 10 a.m. and second, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday,' Sadural said. He said the rebels suffered casualties, as indicated by bloodstains discovered in the encounter site. The troops also recovered one M16 rifle, some ammunition, and other war paraphernalia abandoned by the fleeing rebels. 'The information provided by the civilians showed their disapproval of the recovery efforts and extortion activities being done by the remaining forces of the CTG in the area,' Sadural said, pledging that the Army would continue to dismantle the weakening structures and formations of the NPA in the area. Source: Philippines News agency

Post navigation