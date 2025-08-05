PURE Insurance Enhances Member Billing Experience with Upgrade to Duck Creek Billing

Cloud-based solution delivers streamlined financial operations, real-time insights, and personalized billing options for PURE members

BOSTON , Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, today announced PURE Insurance, the member-owned insurer designed for successful, responsible families, has upgraded to the latest version of Duck Creek Billing.

By leveraging Duck Creek Billing, PURE gains enhanced stability, performance, and access to the latest billing innovations allowing for greater customization and automated financial operations.

“Upgrading to the latest Duck Creek Billing solution is a strategic step that reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our members at every touchpoint,” said Meenakshi Rungta, VP, Finance Divisional Information Officer at PURE Insurance. “This enhanced platform builds on our existing capabilities—boosting operational efficiency, streamlining financial management and supporting an even more seamless and intuitive billing experience.”

Duck Creek Billing is a comprehensive, SaaS-based insurance billing software solution that streamlines billing processes, enhances customer experience and improves financial management for carriers, by automating invoicing, premium collections and payment processing, all the while offering flexible billing options and configurations.

“PURE Insurance is a valued long-time customer, known for consistently delivering an outstanding service experience,” said Chris McCloskey, Chief Operating Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. “We’re proud that Duck Creek Billing plays a role in helping PURE elevate its member experience through more modern, flexible and seamless billing capabilities.”

About PURE Insurance

Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE Insurance) is dedicated to creating an exceptional experience for responsible high net worth families, providing customizable coverage for high value homes, automobiles, jewelry, art, personal liability, watercraft, flood, fraud and cyber fraud. PURE’s low cost of capital, careful member selection and proactive risk management all contribute to highly competitive rates and a Financial Strength Rating of “A (Excellent)” from AM Best. PURE has sustained at least 15% annual growth in each year since its inception and now serves more than 115,000 members across the U.S. and recently launched in Canada.

For more information, visit pureinsurance.com

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X.

