PTEC 2025 Closing Ceremony Marks End of Successful Event



Berakas: The Brunei Petroleum Technology Exhibition and Conference, PTEC 2025, concluded with a closing ceremony at the International Convention Centre in Berakas. The event, which ran for four days, wrapped up on the afternoon of February 13th.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the closing ceremony featured a prize presentation to the winner of the Hackathon competition. PTEC 2025 was a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and showcasing the latest technologies and solutions in the hydrocarbon sector. The event aimed to ignite a new era of innovation, collaboration, and industry transformation while laying the groundwork for future breakthroughs.

