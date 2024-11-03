Providing Infrastructure for the Teachers and Students’ Comfort.



Bandar Seri Begawan: The 1st of November 2024 marked one year since the integration of Religious Subjects into the General Education System. The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Religious Affairs have carried out various efforts to support infrastructure preparation in schools, including providing prayer rooms, ablution rooms, and dining areas specifically for students.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Datu Ratna Haji Muhammad Jaafar Primary School in Kiarong has fully utilized these measures to enhance teaching efficacy and improve students’ learning abilities. The school has emphasized internalizing comfort, safety, and suitability to meet the needs of every student.

These infrastructure improvements reflect a broader commitment to creating environments that support both educational and religious needs, ensuring that students have the necessary facilities to practice their faith while pursuing academic excellence.