Professor Highlights Importance of Prayer at Isra’ Mi’raj Commemoration in Belait



Belait: The importance of prayer was the central theme of a recent talk at the Pekan Seria Mosque in Belait District. The event was organized by the mosque’s takmir committee in commemoration of Isra’ Mi’raj, a significant event in the Islamic calendar.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the talk featured Professor Haji Abdul Somad bin Batubara, a noted speaker from Indonesia. He emphasized that prayer is the first religious deed to be judged in the Hereafter. Professor Abdul Somad highlighted that a person whose prayers are in order will prosper and succeed, while those with lacking prayers will face failure and loss.





The event aimed to deepen the understanding of the significance of prayer among attendees, reinforcing its role as a fundamental aspect of faith and practice in Islam. The commemorative talk attracted a notable audience, contributing to the spiritual enrichment of the community.

