Bandar seri begawan: The socialisation session of the Science, Technology and Environment Partnership (STEP) Centre Programme with school leaders was held on 24th January afternoon, intended to strengthen existing cooperation and form a more integrated relationship between the two parties. The event coincided with the Presentation of Prizes of the Recognised, Research, Establish, Apply, Lifelong (R.E.A.L.) Learning Competition 2025. The event took place at Rimba Dua Secondary School.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the session introduced stakeholders to the services offered by the STEP Centre and its strategic role in fostering the STEAM approach and Green Environment programmes. The winners who received the prizes of the R.E.A.L. Learning Competition 2025 were selected from the five best projects that were given recognition including the feasibility and impact of the projects produced. The competition is a platform for students to identify real-life challenges and build innovative and practical solutions through project-based learning.