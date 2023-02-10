Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam Official Visit

His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office, as Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, and Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab. Rahaman were at the Brunei International Airport this afternoon, to welcome the arrival of His Excellency Ph?m Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam and spouse, Madam Le Th? Bich Tran, as well as their delegation who are in Brunei Darussalam for a two-day Official Visit.

Also present to welcome His Excellency the Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam and spouse were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Muhammad Juanda bin Haji Abdul Rashid, Minister of Development as Minister-in-Attendance, and spouse.

Also in attendance at the Brunei International Airport were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Erywan bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd. Yusof, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs, and spouse; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr. Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism, and spouse; Retired Brigadier General Dato Seri Pahlawan Awang Haji Abdul Razak bin Haji Abdul Kadir, Deputy Minister of Defence; Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Mohd. Tashim bin Pengiran Haji Hassan, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs, and spouse; Her Excellency Datin Paduka Malai Hajah Halimah binti Malai Haji Yussof, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam to the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam; and His Excellency Tran Van Khoa, High Commissioner of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam to Brunei Darussalam, and spouse.

The Official Welcoming Ceremony began with the national anthems of both countries.

His Excellency then inspected the Guard of Honour that was mounted by members of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces.

His Excellency was then introduced to Cabinet Ministers; Deputy Ministers; the Commissioner of Police of the Royal Brunei Police Force; the Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces; Foreign Envoys in Brunei Darussalam; and Permanent Secretaries from the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; as well as their respective spouses.

His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah and Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah were then introduced to the delegation of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam which includes His Excellency Bùi Thanh Son, Minister of Foreign Affairs; and His Excellency Tran Van Son, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office.

During the Official Visit, His Excellency and spouse as well as their delegation are expected to have an audience with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri at Istana Nurul Iman tomorrow. This marks the first Official Visit of His Excellency the Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, since his appointment on 5th April 2021.

Source: Radio Television Brunei