President Marcos Urges DOE and NGCP to Accelerate Power Transmission Projects

HERMOSA, BATAAN — On Friday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. emphasized the importance of timely completing key transmission projects to enhance the reliability of the electricity supply across the Philippines. During the inauguration of the Mariveles-Hermosa-San Jose Transmission project, he directed the Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) to expedite nearly 70 projects outlined in the Transmission Development Plan.

According to Philippines News Agency, the newly inaugurated Mariveles-Hermosa-San Jose 500-kV project, a critical part of NGCP’s Western Luzon 500-kV transmission backbone, is set to benefit approximately 59 million Filipinos in Luzon. The project, valued at PHP20.94 billion, features 395 transmission towers, 275.6 circuit km of overhead lines, two new substations, and 2,000 MegaVolt Amperes (MVA) of substation capacity.

President Marcos highlighted the projects, including the Batangas-Mindoro Interconnection Project and the Northern Luzon 230-kiloVolt (kV) Loop, as essential for meeting the country’s growing energy demands, fostering technological advancements, and creating more job opportunities. He praised the efforts of the NGCP and related government agencies for their role in completing the significant Mariveles-Hermosa-San Jose project, noting it as a testament to the transformative power of public-private collaboration aimed at achieving a stable, reliable, and resilient power supply.