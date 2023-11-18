President Marcos Seeks to Strengthen Philippines-Peru Relations, Invited to Lima in 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has expressed his commitment to enhancing the bilateral relations between the Philippines and Peru. This intention was discussed during his meeting with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

According to Philippines News Agency, the time is ripe for the Philippines and Peru to foster stronger ties, especially in light of their shared colonial history and the need for strong alliances in the post-pandemic era. He emphasized the importance of partnerships in the current global context, which is marked by economic recovery challenges and geopolitical shifts affecting both nations.

President Boluarte resonated with this sentiment and formally extended an invitation to President Marcos to visit Peru in 2024. This visit will mark the commemoration of 50 years of formal diplomatic relations between the two countries and coincide with the APEC meeting scheduled to be hosted by Peru. Boluarte also encouraged Filipino investment in Peru, highlighting the country's stability and its position as having the lowest inflation rate in the region.

Peru, which previously hosted the APEC forum in 2008 and 2016, has chosen 'Empower. Include. Grow.' as its theme for the 2024 APEC summit. Boluarte expressed her anticipation for Marcos's visit, looking forward to a brotherly and sisterly relationship between the two countries.

Furthermore, Boluarte revealed plans to reopen the Peruvian embassy in Manila, which was closed in 2003 as part of an austerity program. The Philippines and Peru have been maintaining diplomatic relations since November 30, 1974, with the Philippines opening its embassy in Lima in 1982 and Peru establishing its mission in Manila in 1980. Currently, around 160 Filipinos reside in Peru, comprising professionals, service and sales workers, missionaries, and students.

In terms of trade, Boluarte expressed interest in strengthening ties, particularly in enabling Peru to export agricultural products like grapes, avocados, and blueberries to the Philippines. President Marcos thanked Boluarte for the bilateral meeting and expressed eagerness for the upcoming APEC summit in Lima, as well as the celebration of the 50th anniversary of formal relations between the two nations.

The Philippines' main exports to Peru include electronic products, tuna, and various other manufactures, while Peru's major exports to the Philippines are concentrated in metalliferous ores, metal scraps, and agricultural products. Potential investment areas for promotion to Peru involve manufacturing, infrastructure, and energy sectors.