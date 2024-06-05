President Marcos Declares June 17 a National Holiday for Eid’l Adha

MANILA — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has declared June 17 as a regular holiday across the Philippines in observance of Eid al-Adha, also known as the 'Feast of Sacrifice.' This announcement was formalized through a proclamation signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

According to Philippines News Agency, signed on Tuesday, the decision was made following the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, aligning with the 1445 Hijrah Islamic Lunar Calendar. Eid'l Adha, which falls on the 10th day of Zhul Hijja—the 12th month of the Islamic Calendar—is celebrated as a national holiday under Republic Act 9848. The festival is one of the two major Muslim holidays and commemorates the willingness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God, following the precedent set by Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of Ramadan.