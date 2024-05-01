President Marcos Commits to Ongoing Support for Workers on Labor Day

Manila – On Labor Day, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. pledged sustained government support for the working class, emphasizing efforts to improve working conditions and enhance life quality. The President made these commitments during a speech that highlighted the significant role workers play in driving national progress.

According to Philippines News Agency, in a message shared via social media on Wednesday, Marcos expressed his appreciation for the workers' dedication, which he noted as essential to the economic and societal fabric of the Philippines. He recognized the efforts of workers across various sectors, from urban centers to rural areas, and their role in advancing the country's development agenda.

The President also honored those who have advocated for social justice and workers' rights, ensuring that labor contributions are appropriately valued and compensated. He underscored the government’s commitment to maintaining fairness, dignity, and equity in all workspaces, under the vision of a "Bagong Pilipinas" aimed at fostering greater prosperity and opportunity for all workers.

During the Labor Day celebrations held at Malacañang, Marcos is expected to honor outstanding Filipino workers and introduce the Department of Labor and Employment’s masterplan for a new Workers' Rehabilitation Center Complex.

In conjunction with the President’s remarks, Department of National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. acknowledged the critical contributions of Filipino workers to the country's development. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a stable and secure environment to support economic progress and ensure that prosperity reaches all Filipinos.