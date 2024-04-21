President Marcos Cites Filipino Hospitality as Key to Boosting Tourism and International Relations

MANILA - In a recent vlog, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. emphasized the role of Filipino hospitality in driving the nation's tourism and fostering economic growth. He encouraged citizens to maintain their reputation for warm welcomes to enhance the Philippines' international relationships.

According to Philippines News Agency, discussions with foreign dignitaries often reveal their admiration for the innate hospitality of the Filipino people, which has become a cornerstone of the country's tourism industry. "This inherent warmth is a trait we have long been known for and should continue to cultivate as we strive towards a new Philippines," he stated in the video.

Marcos also shared insights from his experiences hosting international leaders, explaining how the Philippines goes to great lengths to ensure visitors feel at home. This commitment to hospitality has led to initiatives such as the renovation of old buildings within the Malacañang compound to provide convenient lodging for dignitaries, thereby avoiding the inconveniences of traffic and scheduling conflicts.

The renovation project includes historical sites like the Goldenberg and Laperal mansions and is a collaboration between several governmental offices, including those of the President, the Social Secretary, and the First Lady. These efforts, Marcos noted, are part of a broader strategy to make guests feel valued and to strengthen diplomatic ties.

This approach was recently on display during a visit by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, with discussions on various strategic collaborations, and will continue with the upcoming visit of the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.