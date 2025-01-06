Preschool Pupils Begin School Session Across Districts



Bandar Seri Begawan: Preschool pupils in the Belait, Tutong, and Temburong Districts began their school session on 6th January. In Belait District, 12 government schools welcomed preschool pupils, with orientation sessions conducted since last year to help them acclimate to the new environment.





According to Radio Television Brunei, in Tutong District, preschool pupils were enrolled in 30 government primary schools. Various activities were organized to create a welcoming atmosphere for the pupils on their first day of school.





In Temburong District, 9 government primary schools received preschool pupils this year. Activities were arranged to motivate the pupils and encourage school attendance.

