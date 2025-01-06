Preparations to Welcome New Pupils



Bandar Seri Begawan: Various preparations were made to welcome the new pupils. Apart from the school community, parents and guardians also play a role in ensuring the children are well prepared when school starts.





According to Radio Television Brunei, efforts to welcome new pupils involve coordination between the school staff and families. Schools have been organizing orientation programs to help students acclimatize to their new environment. Parents and guardians contribute by ensuring that children have the necessary supplies and emotional support as they transition into the school setting.





The school community has been actively engaging in activities designed to familiarize new students with their surroundings. Teachers and staff have been preparing classrooms and educational materials, ensuring a smooth start to the academic year. Meanwhile, families are encouraged to participate in introductory meetings, helping to create a supportive network for the newcomers.





These collaborative efforts aim to create a welcoming and conducive environment for the new pupils, facilitating a positive start to their educational journey.

