Pre-Wedding Course Venue Change in Brunei Muara District



Bandar Seri Begawan: The pre-wedding course in the Brunei Muara District scheduled for 28th and 30th January will be moved to another venue. The course will be temporarily moved to Dewan Multaqa, Annexe building of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Jalan Dewan Majlis, Berakas for this Thursday, 28th January. While for 30th January, the venue will be at Dewan Teratai, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Jalan Dewan Majlis, Berakas. The course will be held from 8 until 11:30 in the afternoon, and 1:45 to 4:30 in the afternoon.





According to Radio Television Brunei, more information can be obtained by contacting 224 1267 or 224 2571, visiting Instagram ‘@bknk.kheu’, or emailing ‘bknk.syariah@gmail.com’.

