Positive Step Forward for the Country’s Cruise Tourism



Bandar Seri Begawan: The arrival of an international luxury cruise ship, MS Riviera, in the country signifies a positive step forward for Brunei Darussalam’s cruise tourism.





According to Radio Television Brunei, arriving from Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, the vessel brought 1,137 passengers and 753 crew members to the country before continuing its onward journey to Semarang Java, Indonesia. The arrival of the cruise ship underscores Brunei Darussalam’s growing appeal as an emerging destination in the global cruise market. The Tourism Development Department is eager to sustain the positive momentum.

