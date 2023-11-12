Police Families and Blood Bank Collaborate for Blood Donation Campaign in Gadong

Gadong - The Welfare Body of Police's Wives and Families, PEKERTI, in collaboration with the Blood Bank, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha, conducted a Blood Donation Campaign on 11th November. The event, held at the Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium, Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF) Headquarters in Gadong, saw the participation of 44 donors.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the campaign, themed '1 pint can save 3 lives', included RBPF personnel and family members of PEKERTI. The primary aim of the campaign was to enhance public awareness about the importance of blood donation and solidarity in maintaining a sufficient national blood supply.