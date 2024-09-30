PNP chief orders reinvestigation of ex-PCSO exec’s slay



Manila: Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil has ordered the immediate reopening of the investigation on the killing of retired police general and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board secretary Wesley Barayuga.

In a statement Sunday, Marbil said there is a need for another full investigation after the testimony of a key witness during a House of Representatives probe last week.

‘This revelation demands a thorough reinvestigation of the murder. No one is above the law, and we will seek justice for retired general Wesley Barayuga and his family with the full resources of the PNP,’ he said.

Lt. Col. Santie Mendoza of the Police Drug Enforcement Group implicated former PCSO general manager Royina Garma in the 2020 assassination of Barayuga during the seventh hearing of the House quad committee (quadcom) Friday.

Mendoza said he was contacted by National Police Commission Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo in October 2019 and said Barayuga was a high-value target due to

his alleged links with illegal drugs.

The instruction to kill Barayuga allegedly came from Garma, according to Mendoza who was assigned to the PNP deputy chief for administration at the time

Marbil directed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to lead the reinvestigation, reevaluate all evidence and work closely with other relevant agencies to ensure the process is thorough, impartial, and transparent.

‘We are committed to uncovering the truth, regardless of the position or power of those involved. The public can rest assured that we will hold those responsible accountable,” he said.

Marbil reiterated the PNP’s commitment to upholding the law and maintaining the integrity of the police force, assuring that investigations will be pursued without fear or favor.

A motorcycle-riding gunman opened fire on the car of Barayuga along Calbayog St. in Barangay Highway Hills, Mandaluyong City in July 2020.

‘Matikas’ Class ’83 thanks quadcom

Meanwhile, members of the Philippine Military Academy ‘Matikas’

Class of 1983 on Sunday praised the quadcom for the inquiry that led to the identification of the supposed masterminds and perpetrators in the slaying of their mistah.

Retired Air Force colonel Enrique Dela Cruz, Class 1983 president, said Quadcom’s persistent efforts and incisive line of questioning gave hope for a successful resolution of Barayuga’s assassination.

‘Such service and commitment to deliver justice and righteous acts as you do today give us confidence that our nation is indeed represented by wise, courageous and honorable men,’ he said in a statement on Sunday.

‘It may not bring our dear Wesley back but it is reassuring that there are people in government who are doing their best to bring the perpetrators to justice.’

On Oct. 7, 2020, members of the Matikas Class placed an advertisement in a major newspaper offering a PHP1 million reward for information regarding Barayuga’s slay.

Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, overall leader of quadcom and chair of the Committee on

Dangerous Drugs, also thanked the PMA class for their trust and confidence.

‘On behalf of quadcom, I would like to assure you that we would dig to the bottom of Wesley’s case and ensure that all the people who conspired in his murder are punished under all our applicable laws,’ Barbers said in another statement.

Source: Philippines News Agency