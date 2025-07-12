PKT FC Triumphs Over Gergasi FC with a 6-3 Victory in Lela Cheteria Cup

Bandar seri begawan: The Lela Cheteria Cup witnessed an exciting match between PKT FC and Gergasi FC on the afternoon of July 11th. The match, held at the Track and Field of Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex, concluded with a decisive 6-3 victory for PKT FC over Gergasi FC.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the game showcased a strong performance by PKT FC, securing their win in the ongoing tournament. The competition at the national sports complex attracted attention, further highlighting the skills and capabilities of the participating teams in this prestigious cup.